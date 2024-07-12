At least seven Indian nationals among over 60 passengers missing after two buses were swept into the Trishuli River early on the morning hours of July 12 in a devastating landslide in Nepal's Chitwan district. The incident occurred in the Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road, according to reports from officials and media sources.

The buses involved in the tragedy were the Kathmandu-bound Angel Deluxe and Ganpati Deluxe, as confirmed by Chief District Officer of Chitwan, Indradev Yadav. The accident occurred around 3:30 am local time, plunging both buses into the swollen river.

Ganpati Deluxe, traveling from Kathmandu to Gaur in Rautahat with approximately 41 passengers, and Angel Deluxe, en route from Birgunj to Kathmandu with around 24 passengers, were caught in the landslides, leading to their tragic disappearance.

Rescue efforts are underway, with authorities mobilizing to locate and assist those affected by the landslide. The incident has sparked widespread concern and efforts to provide immediate aid and support to the families of the missing passengers.

Further updates on the search and rescue operations are awaited.