A recent UK investigation has brought to light the tragic death of Professor Amit Patel, an Indian-origin doctor hailed as "brilliant" in his field. The inquest, spanning over 2 years, concluded that Patel died due to a botched medical procedure, further complicated by the lack of informed consent.

Professor Amit Patel served as a Consultant Haematologist in the National Health Service (NHS) in Manchester and was a respected member of the haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) National Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT).

The unfortunate incident unfolded in August 2021 when the 43-year-old doctor was admitted to a hospital in Manchester with suspected HLH. Despite his medical expertise, Patel succumbed to complications weeks later in October, sparking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The investigation, which commenced in April-May this year, delved into the details of Patel's care and the events leading up to his passing. It revealed significant lapses, including a botched procedure and the absence of his informed consent for the medical intervention that ultimately proved fatal.