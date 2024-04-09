A tragic shooting incident in south Edmonton, Canada, has claimed the lives of two individuals, one of whom was of Indian origin, reports CTV News Edmonton. The victim has been identified as Buta Singh Gill, the owner of Gill Built Homes in Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Cavanagh Boulevard Southwest and Cherniak Way Southwest on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered three injured males, with two succumbing to their injuries—a 49-year-old and a 57-year-old—while a 51-year-old male sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The EPS confirmed that the homicide section has taken over the investigation, and autopsies for the deceased are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Notably, the police are not seeking any suspects in connection with the shooting.

Family and community members gathered at the site to mourn the loss of Buta Singh Gill, describing him as a kind-hearted individual always ready to help others without expecting anything in return.

Former Edmonton city councillor Mohinder Banga expressed shock and sadness over Gill's tragic death, highlighting his generosity and willingness to assist those in need. Community members echoed these sentiments, expressing disbelief and sorrow at the untimely loss.

Eyewitness accounts from individuals like Lindsay Hilton and Abby Sieban shed light on the chaotic and unexpected nature of the incident, with Hilton recounting the suddenness of the shooting and the subsequent shock it induced.

The Edmonton Police Service has urged citizens to avoid the area as investigations continue, emphasizing that there are no immediate concerns for public safety. The shooting has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting reflections on the need for increased vigilance and safety measures in residential areas.