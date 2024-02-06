An Indian-origin man from Canada, identified as Jagdish Pandher, from Brampton has been apprehended and charged in connection with a string of break-and-enter incidents targeting temples and commercial establishments across Peel Region.

Authorities received reports of multiple break-ins spanning Brampton, Mississauga, and Caledon between March and August 2023.

Surveillance footage obtained from the three places of worship revealed the suspect to be 41-year-old Pandher, who was forcibly entering temples and making off with cash from donation boxes.

Pandher was also captured on camera committing similar acts of theft at other commercial locations in the region.

Following a thorough probe by law enforcement agencies in the Greater Toronto Area, Pandher emerged as the primary suspect.

Already in custody for related offenses, Pandher now faces additional charges, including five counts of breaking into temples and businesses and stealing money.