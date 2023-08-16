An Indian-origin man from Surrey in south-east England was found guilty after admitting to one count of fraud by abuse of position, which resulted in the theft of more than GBP 50,000 from the company where he worked for.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, Sunny Bhayani, 62, was convicted last week at Aylesbury Crown Court to two years in prison with a two-year suspension. Additionally, he was sentenced to pay GBP 565 in fees and GBP 51,794.27 in restitution at a rate of GBP 1,075 a month.

“This has been an extraordinarily long and complex investigation that has taken over five years and involved a large number of officers,” said Detective Constable Gemma Thompson, Investigating Officer from Thames Valley Police.

“Bhayani held a position of trust which he took advantage of and he neglected the financial interests of the company. I’m extremely pleased with this result and that he is required to repay all of the money he stole from his employer,” she said.

The offence was committed between January 2017 and January 2018, the court was informed. Bhayani, a customer service representative at Dreams Limited in High Wycombe, was discovered to have committed fraud amounting to over GBP 51,794. Bhayani created and executed bogus refunds to clients, however the money was actually refunded to cards under his ownership and control.

Bhayani must follow a rehabilitation programme for six months and wear an electronic tag as part of the suspended sentence, which averts a jail sentence. He must also finish 250 hours of unpaid labour during a 12-month period, according to the police.