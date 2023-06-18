An Indian-origin man was stabbed to death in London on June 16. The incident took place just two days after a woman from Hyderabad was stabbed to death by a Brazilian man.

The victim has been identified as Aravind Sasikumar, a 38-year-old Indian-origin man.

He was found with knife injuries at Southampton Way, Camberwell, the Metropolitan Police informed.

On the following day, June 17, 25-year-old Salman Salim was charged with the murder of Aravind Sasikumar.

He appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court on the same day and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on June 20.

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