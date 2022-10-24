After Liz Truss tendered her resignation as British prime minister, serving for only 45 days in office, Rishi Sunak is poised to become the UK’s first prime minister of Indian descent.

Despite asserting he had the necessary support, Boris Johnson declared himself out of the race for the leadership of the Conservative party.

If Sunak’s opponent Penny Mordaunt is unable to secure the support of 100 MPs by October 24, Britain’s former finance minister may end up becoming the country’s new prime minister today itself. While 142 members of parliament have already endorsed Sunak, 29 MPs are presently behind Mordaunt.

Boris Johnson declared himself out of the running for the Conservative party's leadership even though he claimed to have the required support.

The former British finance minister may wind up becoming the nation's new prime minister today if Sunak's rival Penny Mordaunt is unable to win over 100 MPs by October 24. While 29 MPs are now supporting Mordaunt, 142 members of parliament have already endorsed Sunak.

In the event that Mordaunt is unable to get the support of 100 MPs by October 24 at 2 p.m. local time, Rishi Sunal will succeed him as prime minister (6:30 pm in India).

Johnson has said that running for president would be incorrect since the effective government requires a united party in Parliament.