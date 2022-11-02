Tesla Chief Elon Musk recently dissolved the Twitter board and became the sole director of the micro-blogging company.

Notably, the dissolution of the board of directors marked a major step with the exit of members such as - CEO Parag Agrawal, Bret Taylor, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pechette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li, and Mimi Alemayehou.

While speculation has come across various social media that Elon Musk is on a firing spree of all its Indian-origin employees, an Indian-origin, Sriram Krishnan who is a general partner at Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is reportedly helping Elon Musk with Twitter temporarily with other people.

Taking to his Twitter handle Sriram Krishnan wrote, "Now that the word is out: I’m helping out

@elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people. I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have a great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen".

Now that the word is out: I’m helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people.



I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/weGwEp8oga — Sriram Krishnan - sriramk.eth (@sriramk) October 30, 2022



Who is Sriram Krishnan?

Krishnan was born in Chennai and is now a citizen of the United States. Notably, the investor, technologist, and engineer is presently a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, where he invests in early-stage consumer start-ups.

Krishnan was raised in Chennai. His father worked in the insurance industry, while his mother was a housewife. Krishnan met his wife in 2002 through Yahoo Messenger. At the age of 21, he relocated to Seattle three years later.

Krishnan received his BTech in Information Technology at SRM Engineering College, Anna University, from 2001 to 2005, according to his LinkedIn page.

Krishnan began his career with Microsoft, where he worked with Windows Azure.

Krishnan had significant product responsibilities prior to joining a16z. He also oversaw Twitter's key product teams, which included the home timeline, onboarding/new user experience, search, and discovery.