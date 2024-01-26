Akul Dhawan, an 18-year-old Indian freshman majoring in electrical engineering at the University of Illinois, was discovered dead over the weekend.

The circumstances surrounding his death have raised concerns, prompting his grieving parents to demand answers from the university. Akul's parents live in California, the local media reported.

Akul was reported missing by his roommate at 1:23 am on Sunday when the temperature was a bone-chilling 1 degree Fahrenheit (-17 degrees Celsius).

His body was found in Champaign, Illinois, very close to the university campus.

Authorities conducted an autopsy on Monday, revealing no signs of significant trauma but indicating changes in Dhawan's skin consistent with hypothermia, a chilling detail given the harsh weather conditions at the time.

The search for Akul in freezing temperatures, with the mercury hovering between -20F and -14F, and windchill exacerbating the extreme conditions. Despite the urgent circumstances, Akul's parents allege that no one came to search for their son at his last known location.

Akul's friends, who had lost contact with him, expressed concern about his well-being, fearing he might freeze to death without wearing a coat. Ish Dhawan, Akul's father, claimed that his son had called the police from the venue where he was, waiting for assistance for half an hour.

Tragically, Akul was found lifeless less than half a block away from where he was last seen, local TV station WCIA reported.

The University of Illinois Police Department is actively investigating the incident, with authorities leaning towards the belief that the young student's death was an accident. Pat Wade, a spokesperson for the University of Illinois Police Department, refrained from providing further details on the ongoing investigation.

Expressing their grief, university officials released statements extending condolences to Akul's family and friends. Danita Brown Young, the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, assured the availability of support services for students dealing with the loss, including counseling.

Amidst the sorrow, Akul's parents are demanding answers from the university, questioning the adequacy of search and rescue procedures. The distraught father, Ish Dhawan, disclosed that when they approached the Vice Chancellor's office regarding their concerns, they were directed to file a complaint with the police. However, the family claims they were provided with a form to fill out, but no formal complaint forms were offered.

Akul's parents voiced concerns about the university's preparedness for frigid temperatures when students are reported missing. They fear that the lack of proper procedures may endanger other students, especially those unfamiliar with harsh winter conditions.

As the university community grieves the loss of a talented young student, questions arise regarding the conditions that led to Akul Dhawan's unfortunate death, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive investigation and potential policy reforms to prevent similar tragedies in the future.