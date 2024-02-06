An Indian-origin student was attacked and robbed of his phone by armed men at Chicago in USA. His family has meanwhile appealed to the Indian government to intervene and ensure he gets proper medical treatment.

Syed Mazahir Ali, who hails from Hyderabad, is pursuing a master's degree at Indiana Wesleyan University in Chicago. On February 4, he was attacked by armed robbers near his West Ridge apartment, as per media reports.

In a video that has gone viral since then, Ali said that four people attacked him while he was going home.

"I was carrying food back home when four people cornered me, kicked and punched me, and ran away with my phone. Please help me," Ali said in the video.

The Indian origin student was left with several cuts and bruises. Another video showed Ali running for his life as the attackers chased him. The robbers took his cellphone and wallet before fleeing.

Ali's family in Hyderabad, which includes his wife and three minor children, are deeply concerned about his well-being. His wife has in the meantime reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting help to travel to the US.