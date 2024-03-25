A tragic incident unfolded in central London last week as 33-year-old Indian student Cheistha Kochar lost her life after being struck by a truck while cycling back home. Kochar who had previously worked at NITI Aayog was pursuing a PhD in Behavioural Science at the London School of Economics.

The victim, identified as the daughter of retired Lieutenant General Dr. SP Kochhar, Director General at Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), met with the fatal accident on March 19. According to reports from The London Evening Standard, the incident occurred around 8:30 pm local time between Farringdon and Clerkenwell.

Despite the swift response of emergency services including police and paramedics Kochar was found gravely injured at the scene. Tragically she succumbed to her injuries before medical assistance could save her life.

The driver of the truck involved in the accident halted immediately and is currently cooperating with the ongoing investigation, as confirmed by a police spokesperson. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

In the wake of Kochar's untimely demise, her father, Dr. SP Kochhar, expressed his grief in an emotional post on LinkedIn, stating that he was still in London "trying to collect the remains of my daughter." He invited friends and acquaintances to share their memories of Kochar on a memorial page dedicated to her.

Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, also mourned Kochar's passing, reminiscing about her contributions during her tenure in the organization. Kant described her as bright, brilliant, and full of life, emphasizing her dedication to her academic pursuits.

Authorities have appealed to witnesses of the collision or individuals possessing dashcam footage of the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The tragic loss of Cheistha Kochar serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by cyclists on the streets of London and underscores the importance of road safety measures to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.