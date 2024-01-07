An Indian student has been reported to be found dead in Italy for unknown reasons. Ram Raut, belonging to Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, reportedly died on January 2.

According to the police, Raut went to Italy to study MBA and was living in rented accommodation. The incident came to light when Raut's parents called him to extend their greetings on New Year's, and he did not pick up their call. Raut's parents then contacted the owner of his accommodation, who informed them that the student had been found dead in the washroom of another house.

After learning of his death, Ram Raut's family approached senior government officials and public representatives of Jharkhand to bring his body back to India.

Speaking on the incident, West Singhbhum's Deputy Commissioner, Ananya Mittal, said that he had received information about Ram Raut's death and had informed the Home Department and the Migration cell of Jharkhand for necessary action.

Mittal further said that he is monitoring all the developments in the case and is also in touch with the family.