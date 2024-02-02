In a series of tragic events, the Indian student community in the United States has been shaken by the death of three students within a span of a week.

The latest incident involves Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, who was found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Consulate General of India in New York confirmed that an investigation is underway, although foul play is not currently suspected.

Prior to this, Neel Acharya, a computer science student at Purdue University, was reported missing and later found dead on the university campus.

The cause of his death remains undetermined.



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In another distressing case, Vivek Saini, an MBA graduate, was brutally attacked by Julian Faulkner, a homeless drug addict, after Saini offered him food and a jacket. Saini succumbed to his injuries after being struck multiple times with a hammer.

These incidents have raised concerns about the safety of Indian students in the US. While universities assert that they prioritize student safety and provide various emergency contacts and 24-hour security, recent events have undoubtedly caused alarm among students and their families.

The Indian consulate has expressed its condolences and is providing necessary assistance to the families of the deceased.

As investigations continue, the Indian student community mourns the loss of their peers and seeks reassurance about their safety in a foreign land.