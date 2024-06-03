Indian student goes missing in California, police seek public's help

Authorities in California are seeking public assistance in locating a 23-year-old Indian student who has been missing since last week, adding to the growing concerns over the safety of international students in the United States.

Nitheesha Kandula, a student at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB), was last seen in Los Angeles on May 28 and was reported missing on May 30, according to John Guttierez, Chief of Police at CSUSB.

In a plea for information on Kandula's whereabouts, the CSUSB Police Department took to social media, stating, "#MissingPersonAlert: California State University, San Bernardino Police along with our partners in #LAPD, is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of @CSUSBNews Nitheesha Kandula, to contact us at: (909) 537-5165."

Kandula is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds (72.5 kgs), with black hair and black eyes. She was possibly driving a 2021 Toyota Corolla with a California license plate, though the colour of the plate is unknown.

Urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in locating the missing student, the police wrote, "Anyone with information is urged to contact the CSUSB Police Department at (909) 538-7777, or the LAPD's Southwest Division at (213) 485-2582."

Kandula's disappearance is the latest in a string of incidents involving missing Indian students in the United States, raising concerns within the community and prompting calls for heightened security measures.