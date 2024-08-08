In light of the ongoing political instability in Bangladesh, all Indian visa application centers in the country will remain closed until further notice. This decision follows massive protests that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and seek refuge in India.

The Indian Visa Application Centre announced on its website that applicants would be notified of the next application date via SMS, and that passports should be collected on the next working day. "All Indian visa application centres will remain closed till further notice, due to the unstable situation. The next application date will be informed through SMS and it is requested to pick up the passport on the next working day," read the official notice.

This development comes after India evacuated 190 non-essential staff members and their families from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday, as the Hasina-led government collapsed. Sources confirmed that despite the evacuation, all diplomats remain in Bangladesh, and the missions continue to operate. India maintains assistant high commissions or consulates in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet, in addition to the High Commission in Dhaka.

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The unrest in Bangladesh began in June with student-led protests against a controversial job quota system that allocated 30 percent of government jobs to families of 1971 Liberation War veterans. Initially peaceful, the protests escalated into violent clashes after police interventions.

The demonstrations evolved into a broader movement against Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule, culminating in her resignation and departure to India on Monday. The unrest persists, with reports of widespread vandalism and looting targeting Hindu-owned properties and temples.

An interim government, supported by the military and led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, is set to be sworn in on Thursday amid continuing violent protests.