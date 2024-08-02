The Indian embassy in Israel, on August 2 advised Indian nationals in the country to "stay vigilant" and "avoid unnecessary travel" amid escalating tension in the Middle East.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the embassy stated, "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities."

The advisory further mentioned, "Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals."

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy also shared two contact numbers - +972-547520711 and +972-543278392 - and an email ID - cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in for its citizens to reach out for any assistance.

It must be mentioned that earlier today, Air India also cancelled its flight operations to and from Tel Aviv until August 8 due to ongoing tensions.

The statement further stated, "In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including 8 August 2024."

The tensions in the Middle East have been high after the killings of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah's most senior military commander in a rocket attack in the Golan Heights by Israel.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has stepped-up diplomatic efforts to avert a wider Middle East conflict after the killings of two militant leaders raised tensions.