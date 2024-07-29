Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the Indian embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, on July 29 asked Indian nationals residing in the country to "exercise caution" and remain in contact with the embassy.

The advisory comes after an Israeli drone strike killed two people in southern Lebanon, according to news agency Reuters.

The strike launched by Israel was in retaliation to a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 teenagers and children on July 27. Regarding the same, Israel and the US claimed that the strike was carried out by the Hezbollah.

The Indian embassy in Beirut also released an emergency phone number and an email ID for Indian citizens in Lebanon and told them to remain in touch with the embassy.

In its advisory, the embassy said, "In view of the recent developments in the region, all Indian nationals in Lebanon and those planning to travel to Lebanon are advised to exercise caution and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128."

Meanwhile, flights at Beirut airport have been cancelled or delayed over fear that Israel and the Iran-backed group could engage in a full-scale war, The Associated Press reported.