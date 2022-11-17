Nepal’s election commission has invited Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar to be present as an International Observer for the forthcoming election to Nepal’s House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly.

Nepal is scheduled to conduct its general elections on November 20 which will elect 275 members of the Federal Parliament and 550 seats of the seven Provincial Assemblies.

CEC Rajiv Kumar will be leading a delegation of ECI officials as state guests in Nepal from 18th November to 22nd November 2022. During his visit, Kumar would be visiting Polling stations in Kathmandu and areas around.

ECI also has a similar International Election Visitors Program where members from other Election Management Bodies are invited to experience firsthand our General and Assembly Elections held periodically.

A capacity-building program for 25 officials from the Election Commission of Nepal is also scheduled to be held from 13th to 24th March 2023 at IIIDEM. Representatives from the Election Commission of Nepal participated in the recently held International Conference hosted by ECI on Conference on ‘Role, Framework & Capacity of EMBs’ as a follow on to the Summit for Democracy’ ECI would be hosting two more International conferences on the theme of “Inclusive and Accessible elections” as also “Technology in elections” as part of Cohort activities under “Summit for Democracy – Year of Action”.

ECI had been chairing the Association of World Election Bodies, which is the world's largest international organization in the field of election management - from September 2019 to October 2022. A-WEB currently comprises 119 Election Management Bodies (EMBs) from 109 countries. ECI has now been unanimously elected as the new Chair of the Association of Asian Election Authorities (AAEA) for the term 2022 to 2024 thus globally acknowledging ECI’s presence and efficient conduct of Elections in world’s largest democracy.