The southern part of Indonesia's main island of Java was rocked by a strong earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on April 27.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck 102 kilometers (63 miles) south of Banjar city at a depth of 68.3 kilometers (42.4 miles).

However, there was no warning of a tsunami, neither were there immediate reports of injury or property damage.

Jakarta saw high-rises sway for about a minute, while two-story houses shook intensely in the West Java provincial capital of Bandung and in Jakarta's neighboring cities of Depok, Tangerang, Bogor, and Bekasi.

As per Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency, the quake was also felt in other cities in West Java, Yogyakarta and East Java province.

The agency, however also warned of possible aftershocks.

Earthquakes are frequent across the nation, but they are rarely felt in Jakarta. In 2022, an earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude claimed at least 602 in West Java's Cianjur city. It was the deadliest in Indonesia since a 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi killed over 4,300 people.