An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hit Timor island in Indonesia on August 31.

The country’s geophysics agency confirmed it on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Further, there is no potential for tsunami in the region.

The agency said the epicentre of the quake was on land at a depth of 75 kilometres (46.6 miles), adding it was felt in Kupang, a city in the East Nusa Tenggara province on the western side of Timor island.

Till now no reports of damage have been reported.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanic activity.