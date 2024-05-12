A bus carrying high school students in Indonesia crashed on an island, killing at least eleven people, while dozens were left injured, on May 11.

The Indonesia police informed that the bus, carrying over 60 students and teachers was en route a graduation trip when it crashed on Indonesia's biggest island, Java island town.

The Java island town of Depok to Lembang is a popular tourist spot.

Speaking to reporters, West Java province police spokesman Jules Abraham Abast said that the students had just celebrated their graduation and were on a school trip when the bus suddenly lost control and tilted to the left, crashing into a car and three motorbikes.

"Out of the passengers who died, nine of them were students, and one of them was a teacher," Abast said.

In the unfortunate accident, one motorcyclist was also killed while 13 people sustained serious injuries. 40 others got minor injuries, the police spokesman said.

Local traffic police chief Undang Syarif Hidayat told reporters that he suspected that the bus's brake malfunctioned before the crash.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

It may be mentioned that deadly traffic accidents are common in Indonesia, where vehicles are often old or poorly maintained, and road rules are routinely ignored.