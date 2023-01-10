The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) announced on Twitter on Tuesday, January 10, that a 7.7 magnitude earthquake had struck Indonesia's Tanimbar region. According to EMSC, the earthquake struck 342 kilometres southwest of the Tual region in Indonesia at 02:47:35 (local time).

According to the EMSC, the shaking was felt over 2000 kilometres by 14 million people in Australia, Timor Leste, and Indonesia.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre tweeted, “Earthquake (#gempa) confirmed by seismic data. Preliminary info: M7.7 || 342 km SW of #Tual (#Indonesia) || 8 min ago (local time 02:47:35). Follow the thread for the updates."

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) added that aftershocks could occur in the coming hours or days and advised people to avoid damaged areas. Furthermore, it ruled out the possibility of a tsunami following the earthquake.

The ESMC stated on Twitter, "Aftershocks are possible in the coming hours/days. Stay away from damaged areas unless absolutely necessary for your safety. Be cautious and heed the advice of national authorities."

Earlier in November, at least 318 people were killed when a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Indonesia's Java province, according to CGTN, citing local rescue authorities. According to CGTN, citing Xinhua, the earthquake displaced 62,545 people in Cianjur.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 5.6-magnitude quake struck the Cianjur region of West Java at about 1:21 p.m. local time on Monday at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), causing buildings to collapse while school classes were in session.

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