At least 800 people have been evacuated after multiple eruptions of the Ruang volcano in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province.

The volcano spewed lava and ash clouds into the sky, as reported by the country’s volcanology agency on April 17.

The volcano which is located on the Ruang island about 100 km from the provincial capital Manado has erupted more than three times since April 16.

Authorities have raised the alert level to the second highest level following the increased activity, Heruningtyas Desi Purnamasari, according to reports.

The eruption of Mt. Ruang was triggered by recent earthquakes on the island, with the mountain emitting dangerous and "explosive hot clouds" as high as 1.8 km (1.1 miles) into the sky.