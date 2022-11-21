At least 20 people were killed while around 300 were injured in the earthquake that shook Indonesia's main island of Java on November 21.

"There have been dozens of people killed. Hundreds, even maybe thousands of houses are damaged. So far, 44 people have died," Adam, a representative for the local administration in Cianjur, West Java told the reporters.

Moderately strong #Earthquake in Jakarta, Indonesia just occurred few minutes ago.



High rise buildings in South Jakarta seen evacuating. No damages to buildings seen so far.. pic.twitter.com/Aec85R1qkG — Øystein L.A. (@oysteinvolcano) November 21, 2022

Authorities reported they rescued two individuals, who were caught in a landslide in Cianjur, but a third person died.

"We managed to evacuate a woman and a baby alive, but the other one passed away. That's the only thing I can share for now," Cianjur police chief Doni Hermawan said while talking to the media.