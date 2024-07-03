In a horrific incident that unfolded in Indonesia, a woman was killed and eaten by a 30-foot python.

The victim who has been identified as Siriati, 30, went missing from her house on the morning of July 2.

The victim stepped out of her house to buy medicine for her sick child. But when she failed to return, a search operation was launched by the relatives. It was her husband who found her being eaten by a 30-foot python.

According to the reports, she was crushed and attacked while she was walking alone through the trees. It crushed her death by constriction before beginning to swallow her.

Her husband identified her leg sticking out of the python’s mouth.

The Indonesian man killed the snake in an attempt to save his wife. However, by then it was too late as the mother of five was already dead.