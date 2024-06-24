Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on June 23 said that intense fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip was nearing an end, however, the war would not end until the Islamist group no longer controls the Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu said that Israel will be able to deploy more forces along the northern border with Lebanon where fighting with Hezbollah has escalated, once the intense fighting is over in Gaza.

"After the intense phase is finished, we will have the possibility to move part of the forces north. And we will do this. First and foremost, for defensive purposes. And secondly, to bring our (evacuated) residents’ home," media reports quoted Netanyahu speaking in an interview with Israel's Channel 14.

"If we can we will do this diplomatically. If not, we will do it another way. But we will bring (the residents) home," he added.

It may be mentioned that many Israeli towns near Lebanon’s border have been evacuated during the fighting.

Meanwhile, on the phase of intense fighting against Hamas coming to an end, Netanyahu said it would end “very soon”, however, the military will continue its operations in Gaza.

"I am not willing to end the war and leave Hamas as it is," he additionally stated, further reiterating his rejection to the idea that the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority run Gaza in place of Hamas.