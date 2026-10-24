International Gibbon Day is observed annually on October 24 to raise awareness about gibbons and the conservation challenges threatening their survival.

The 2026 theme, “The forest has a voice, can you hear it?”, highlights the importance of protecting forests and the wildlife that depends on them.

Gibbons, often referred to as lesser apes, are native to the tropical and subtropical forests of South and Southeast Asia. They play an important ecological role by dispersing seeds and supporting forest regeneration. Known for their distinctive calls and duets, these primates are also recognised for their complex social behaviour.

Northeast India is home to the western hoolock gibbon, India’s only ape. The Hoollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary in Assam is an important habitat for the species, which faces threats from habitat loss and fragmentation.

Deforestation, infrastructure development and illegal wildlife trade are among the major challenges facing gibbons across their range. Conservation efforts focus on protecting forest habitats and reducing threats to these endangered primates.

International Gibbon Day was established in 2015 to draw attention to the protection of small apes and the urgent need to conserve their habitats.