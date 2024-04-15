Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has announced that Tehran will permit Indian authorities to meet with the 17 Indian crew members of a cargo vessel seized by the Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

During a telephonic conversation on Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian conveyed this decision to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as reported by an Iranian readout.

Jaishankar emphasized the release of the Indians aboard the Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel MSC Aries. In response, Amir-Abdollahian assured that representatives of the Indian government would soon be able to meet with the crew.

The seizure occurred reportedly due to the vessel's alleged links with Israel, according to Iran's Special Naval Forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), owner of the vessel, stated its cooperation with relevant authorities to ensure the well-being of the 25 crew members and the vessel's return.

Following the incident, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson disclosed that the crew consisted of Indian, Filipino, Pakistani, Russian, and Estonian nationals.

Official sources in India have confirmed ongoing communication with Iran to secure the release of the 17 Indian crew members.