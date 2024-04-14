Iran has issued a stern warning to Israel and the United States, cautioning of a "much larger response" in the event of any retaliation following its recent mass drone and missile attack on Israeli territory. This warning comes as Israel declared that "the campaign is not over yet."

The Indian mission in Israel has responded by issuing a fresh "important advisory" to its nationals, urging them to remain calm and adhere to safety protocols amidst escalating tensions. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has stated that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation and has called for immediate de-escalation, urging all parties to exercise restraint and return to the path of diplomacy.

The attack by Iran follows a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Syria on April 1, which resulted in the deaths of top Revolutionary Guards commanders. This incident occurred amid months of clashes between Israel and Iran's regional allies, sparked by conflicts in Gaza.

In response to the escalating situation, Italy has convened a video meeting of G-7 leaders to discuss the Iranian attack on Israel, according to sources in the prime minister's office.

Furthermore, the United Nations Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for April 14 to address Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel. The meeting, set to take place at 4:00 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Sunday, is at Israel's request, as confirmed by a spokesperson for Malta, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council.