Iran's seasoned nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri, was appointed as the acting foreign minister on Monday following the death of Amir Abdollahian in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of the Iranian president and seven others.

Ali Bagheri, 56, had been serving as the deputy to the now-deceased Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The crash, which occurred while carrying the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, has resulted in a significant leadership shift.

Bagheri is known for his close ties to Iran's ultraconservative factions and is a key member of the inner circle of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is also his brother's father-in-law. Despite his soft-spoken demeanor, Bagheri is recognized for his firm and uncompromising negotiating style.

As the new acting foreign minister, Bagheri brings extensive experience in handling Iran's contentious nuclear dossier, a central issue that has long strained Tehran's relations with major global powers and adversary Israel, which suspects Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons.

In 2015, Iran reached a historic nuclear agreement in Vienna, agreeing to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. However, former US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement three years later, reintroducing sanctions and escalating tensions.

Under the previous moderate administration of President Hassan Rouhani, the Vienna deal faced substantial internal criticism. Bagheri emerged as a leading opponent, accusing the Rouhani administration of capitulating to Western demands. He argued that the agreement infringed on many of Supreme Leader Khamenei's "red lines" by imposing restrictions and stringent oversight on Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran insists is solely for peaceful purposes.

Bagheri's appointment signals a potential shift in Iran's foreign policy direction, particularly in its approach to nuclear negotiations and its interactions with international stakeholders.

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