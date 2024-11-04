A female student protesting Iran's strict dress code was detained by authorities outside Tehran's Islamic Azad University. The woman was allegedly "violently arrested" while demonstrating against what she described as the "abusive enforcement" of the dress code. Eyewitnesses reported that members of the Basij, a paramilitary group, harassed her by ripping her headscarf and tearing her clothes.

Videos shared on social media show her sitting in her innerwear with her hair uncovered, gesturing toward fellow students, many of whom were still wearing headscarves. Another video captured her walking down the street in a similar state until she was surrounded by men who forcibly put her into a car.

Local news cited eyewitnesses claiming she undressed after being warned by two security personnel regarding her attire. Mai Sato, the UN Special Rapporteur on Iran, announced on X that she would monitor the situation closely, including the authorities' response.

Under strict Islamic law in Iran, wearing a hijab in public is mandatory for women, and violations can lead to severe consequences. The current protests stem from the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022, which sparked widespread demonstrations against the enforcement of hijab laws.

Amnesty International has called for the immediate release of the detained student and access to her family and legal counsel. The organisation emphasised the need for independent investigations into allegations of abuse during her arrest, urging accountability for any responsible parties.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the university stated that the student was experiencing significant mental distress and urged against speculation about her background.