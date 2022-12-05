The general prosecutor of Iran has announced that the morality police have been disbanded, at least temporarily, and is considering altering the requirement that women cover their heads in public.

The statement was made during the third month of protests that broke out following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by Tehran's morality police for allegedly breaking Iran's dress code. Mahsa Amini passed away while in police custody.

Nearly 300 people have been killed so far in these human rights protests and thousands have been arrested and jailed.

The morality police squad "has no link with the judiciary and was shut down by the same institution that it had been launched from in the past," Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted as saying by local media on December 3.

Mohammad Jafar Montazeri is an Iranian cleric and judge and the current Attorney-General of Iran. He has been holding the position since 1 April 2016. He was previously head of Iran's Administrative Justice Court and Special Clerical Court.

The present morality police squad, known as "Gasht-e Ershad," or Islamic guidance patrol, was founded more than 15 years ago during the presidency of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.