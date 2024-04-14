In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Iran launched a barrage of over 200 drones and missiles targeting Israel. The strike, which lasted for five hours, came as retaliation for an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month.

Israeli military forces were on high alert and closely monitored all incoming threats during the prolonged assault. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swiftly convened the Israeli war cabinet at military headquarters in Tel Aviv in response to the attack.

Expressing solidarity with Israel the United States pledged its support for Israel's defense. However, Iran's mission to the United Nations issued a stern warning to the US, insisting that it stay out of the conflict between Iran and Israel. They cautioned that any Israeli retaliation would prompt a more severe response from Tehran.