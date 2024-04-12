Within the next 48 hours, Iran is likely to launch a direct attack on Israel, according to a report, and the Jewish nation is preparing for it.

Citing a person who had been briefed by the Iranian leadership, a report was released on April 12.

According to the person, Iran was still measuring the political risks of a direct attack on Israel.

The latest development comes with Iran vowing to avenge the strike on its consulate in Damascus, Syria which killed a top Iranian general and six other military officers.

Iran blamed Israel for the attack, however, the Jewish state hasn’t publicly acknowledged or denied its role.

According to reports, on April 1, Israeli aeroplanes assaulted Iran's consulate in Damascus, killing six officers and the country's top military commander.

Mohammad Reza Zahedi of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps was murdered in the attack that destroyed the Iranian consulate in the capital of Syria.

Acknowledging the risks of an imminent attack on Israel, the US issued a travel advisory for Americans in the Jewish state.