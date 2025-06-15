A large fire erupted at a strategic complex near Haifa in northern Israel on Saturday night following a barrage of missiles and drones launched by Iran. At least four fatalities have been reported as a result of the attack, which saw one missile strike the Arab city of Tamra, east of Haifa. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that the attack was part of their "True Promise III" operation.

The IRGC claimed responsibility for launching a wave of ballistic missiles and drones, specifically targeting sites in Israel. This offensive was reportedly a response to renewed Israeli military actions. The attack resulted in a massive fire at the Haifa refinery, further corroborating reports of significant infrastructure damage in the region.

Casualty reports from the attack varied, with Israeli military sources citing one death and three injuries. Other sources indicated the impact was more severe, with two deaths and multiple injuries reported in Tamra. A two-story building in the city was struck directly by a ballistic missile, according to local media.

In retaliation, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched a series of strikes on multiple targets in Tehran. These operations aimed to diminish the Iranian regime's capabilities related to their nuclear weapons programme. The IDF confirmed hitting the Iranian Ministry of Defence and other critical sites believed to be involved in advancing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The IDF detailed their operations in a statement, highlighting that the targeted sites were integral to Iran's efforts to secure nuclear weaponry. "The IDF completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project," the statement read, noting the impact on Iran's nuclear archive.

The situation in Israel remains tense, with millions of residents seeking shelter as sirens continue to sound in major cities. This ongoing threat underscores the volatility in the region and the heightened state of alert among the Israeli populace.

Amidst these developments, Iranian officials have dismissed the possibility of engaging in nuclear talks with the United States, labelling such discussions as "meaningless" following the recent Israeli strikes. This stance marks a significant geopolitical shift, potentially affecting future diplomatic engagements.

The international community is closely monitoring the escalation, with both nations experiencing significant casualties and damage. As the situation evolves, the potential for broader conflict looms, raising concerns about regional stability.