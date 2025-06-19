Iran launched a missile strike on Thursday, June 19 that directly hit Israel’s primary southern hospital, Soroka Medical Center, located in Beersheba. Hospital officials have confirmed “extensive damage” to multiple sections of the facility, with several individuals wounded in the attack.

Soroka Medical Center, a key healthcare institution with over 1,000 beds, serves nearly one million residents across southern Israel. In light of the damage and ongoing threat, the hospital has urged the public not to seek treatment at the facility unless absolutely necessary.

The missile strike on the hospital occurred shortly after Israeli forces reportedly launched an assault on Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor, as confirmed by Iranian state television. A live report from the nearby town of Khondab indicated the nuclear facility had been evacuated, though officials assured that there was “no radiation danger whatsoever” and that no civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Earlier in the day, Israel had publicly warned of its intent to strike the facility and advised residents in surrounding areas to evacuate. The Israeli military later stated that Thursday’s coordinated airstrikes targeted Tehran and other regions across Iran but did not release further details.

In retaliation, Iran launched another salvo of missiles toward Israel later in the day, prompting Israeli authorities to instruct citizens to seek immediate shelter. The back-and-forth attacks mark one of the most intense flare-ups between the two nations in recent memory, raising serious concerns of a broader regional conflict.