Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani in Islamabad to address ongoing tensions between the two nations. The meeting hosted by Pakistan's caretaker Foreign Affairs Minister, aimed to enhance bilateral dialogue and strengthen relations.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Islamabad on Jilani's invitation with both countries experiencing strain following recent tit-for-tat strikes. Earlier Tehran launched missile attacks on militant bases in southwestern Pakistan on January 16, prompting Pakistan to retaliate with strikes inside Iran on January 18.

Upon his arrival at Nur Khan airbase, Amir-Abdollahian was received by Pakistan's Additional Foreign Secretary for Afghanistan and West Asia, Rahim Hayat Qureshi. The Iranian Foreign Minister is expected to engage in comprehensive talks with Jilani and meet with Prime Minister Anwaar Kakar during his visit.

The recent cross-border intrusions, described as the highest-profile in recent years, raised concerns over wider instability in the Middle East. Both countries have expressed a commitment to de-escalate the situation and collaborate closely on counter-terrorism.

In a recent telephonic conversation, Jilani emphasized the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran. He expressed Pakistan's desire to work with Iran based on mutual trust and cooperation, highlighting the importance of respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty in their collaboration.

The meeting between the foreign ministers comes in the context of efforts to ease tensions and build a foundation for diplomatic cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.