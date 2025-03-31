Amid ongoing tension, Iran is reportedly preparing its underground missile arsenal to strike "US-related positions", a move refusing to yield to Donald Trump's bomb threat.

On March 30, Trump had stated that the country would resort to bombing Iran if Tehran refuses to accept a nuclear deal.

Following Trump's threat, state-controlled media Tehran Times reported that Iran has placed its missiles in ready-to-launch mode within underground facilities across the country, designed to withstand airstrikes.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump said, "If they don’t make a deal, there will be a bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before." He further warned that he would slap Iran with "secondary tariffs."

Meanwhile, Iran rejected any direct negotiations with the US as demands for dismantling Iran's nuclear program grew more in Washington.

In a measured response during a televised address, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, “We don’t avoid talks; it’s the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far,” adding, “They must prove that they can build trust.”

After Iran's response, Washington emphasised that the Trump administration's position remains clear: it cannot allow Iran to develop its nuclear program and "acquire a nuclear weapon."

Further reiterating Trump's message, the US State Department warned of "bad" consequences for Iran if it refuses to accept the deal.

As threats from the US grew louder, Iran, in a recently released video, revealed its underground missile facility. Also called "missile city" by Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), the 85-second clip showcased Iran's advanced weaponry and its troops stepping on an Israeli flag painted on the ground.