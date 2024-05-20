Iran President Raisi dies in chopper crash: Reports
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian have been confirmed dead after a chopper crash in East Azerbaijan province, according to reports. The incident occurred on May 19, triggering a large-scale search operation.
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Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, 63, according to reports, has been killed after the chopper he was traveling in suffered a “hard landing” in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.
The chopper crashed on May 19, after which a massive search operation was underway.
Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who was also on the chopper has been reported dead, along with all the other passengers on board.
The chopper was found in a completely burnt state at the site. According to reporters, there was no of sign of survival.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
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