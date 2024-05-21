Presidential elections in Iran to choose Ebrahim Raisi’s successor will be held on June 28, following the death of former President Ebrahim Raisi.

While the 14th presidential elections in Iran were scheduled for 2025, the death of Raisi led to the early conduct of elections.

The government heads of Iran held a meeting during which the decision was taken.

The 63-year-old president was en route to Tabriz in northwestern Iran from a border visit when their chopper suffered crashed in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

As per reports, the registration of candidates for Iran’s presidential polls will be conducted between May 30 and June 3 after which they can hold electoral campaigns between June 12 and 27.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who was also on the chopper has been reported dead, along with all the other passengers on board.

The chopper was found in a completely burnt state at the site, as per reports.

The government of India announced a one-day state mourning on May 21, to pay tribute to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash. The mourning period will include the lowering of the national flag to half-mast on all government buildings and no official entertainment activities for the day.