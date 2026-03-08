Iran selects next Supreme Leader amid war tensions, identity kept secret

Iran’s powerful clerical body, the Assembly of Experts, has reportedly reached a majority consensus on the country’s next Supreme Leader following the death of Ali Khamenei, though the name of the successor has not yet been publicly announced.

According to Iranian media reports, members of the 88-member Assembly responsible for selecting the country’s top authority have largely agreed on a candidate, but procedural issues are delaying the formal declaration.

Mohammadmehdi Mirbaqeri said the majority view had emerged but “some obstacles” still needed to be resolved before the final announcement.

There has reportedly been disagreement among members over the procedure required to confirm the appointment. While some members insist that a formal in-person meeting is necessary, others believe the decision can be issued without convening a full session due to security concerns.

Cleric Mohsen Heidari Alekasir said an in-person plenary meeting of the Assembly is currently not feasible given the extraordinary circumstances.

The leadership transition is taking place amid ongoing conflict that began on February 28, during which Israeli and US strikes reportedly killed several Iranian officials and military commanders, including Khamenei.

Another senior cleric, Ahmad Alamolhoda, said the Assembly had already chosen a successor and that the official announcement would be made by the Assembly secretariat headed by Hashem Hosseini Bushehri.

Heidari Alekasir said the candidate had been selected in line with Khamenei’s advice that Iran’s top leader should be someone who is “hated by the enemy rather than praised by it”.

Among those widely speculated to be a potential successor is Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son, who maintains close ties with Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards and has long been seen as an influential figure within the clerical establishment.

Khamenei had led Iran since 1989 after serving nearly eight years as president, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in the region before his death.