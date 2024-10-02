Iran's Revolutionary Guards, on October 2 warned Israel of 'crushing attacks' if it retaliates for a missile strike launched by Tehran.

The strikes have escalated tensions in the region with the missile barrages targeting Israeli military bases, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to promise swift retribution.

Meanwhile, Iran declared its missile attack concluded unless further provoked.

On Wednesday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) ordered more evacuations in parts of Lebanon, including Beirut, as it continues to strike suspected Hezbollah targets and pushes ahead with its ground incursion.

Iran, on October 1 launched a barrage of missiles, claiming to have targeted three military bases near Tel Aviv as well as key air and radar installations. According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, "90 per cent" of the missiles "hit their targets", though no injuries have been reported by Israeli authorities.

While Tehran linked the attack to an "attack on the sovereignty" of Iran, referencing the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in July, Iran termed its military actions as defensive.

Earlier, Iran had warned Israel of "vast destruction" if it retaliates. The Iranian armed forces also cautioned other nations against intervening in the conflict, stating their "interests in the region will also face a powerful attack."

As per reports, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian said a "decisive response" had been made to what he called Israeli "aggression," further cautioning that "Iran is not a warmonger, but it firmly opposes any threats. This is merely a glimpse of our strength. Do not provoke Iran".

Following the Iranian missile attacks, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a firm response, saying, "Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it. Whoever attacks us, we attack them."

Meanwhile, the United States warned Iran that it would face severe consequences for its ballistic missile attack on Israel on Tuesday, saying the barrage marked a significant escalation but appeared to have been thwarted.

Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley. Israeli military published video of a school in the central city of Gadera that was heavily damaged by an Iranian missile.