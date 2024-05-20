The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi has lowered its flag to half-mast, mourning the tragic demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and other high-ranking officials in a devastating helicopter crash.

The ill-fated chopper carrying President Raisi, the Foreign Minister, and their delegation went down in the Dizmar forest area between Varzaqan and Jolfa cities in East Azarbaijan Province on Sunday afternoon, state media Press TV reported.

President Raisi was returning from a visit to Azerbaijan when the helicopter encountered adverse weather conditions, leading to the tragic incident.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed their profound sadness and condoled the loss of the Iranian leaders. PM Modi acknowledged Raisi's contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral ties, stating, "His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered."

Jaishankar recalled his recent meetings with Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian in January 2024, expressing shock over their untimely demise. "Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran's President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian, in the helicopter crash," he said, offering condolences to their families and standing with the Iranian people during this tragedy.

As Iran mourns the loss of its president and top officials, world leaders have extended their condolences. Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Khansari paid tribute to his "dear brother" Amir-Abdollahian, describing the news as "painful."