Grammy-winning Iranian singer Shervin Hajipour has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for his participation in protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022. Amini's death sparked widespread outrage and demonstrations across Iran, with protestors demanding accountability and calling for reforms.

Hajipour, known for his anthem supporting the 2022 protests, was handed a three-year, eight-month sentence for charges including "propaganda against the system" and "encouraging people to protest." His Instagram post on Friday, coinciding with Iran's parliamentary election, revealed a glimpse of the judgment against him. The court criticized him for not adequately expressing remorse for releasing the song.

Furthermore, the court imposed a two-year travel ban on Hajipour and mandated him to compose a song about "US crimes" while also requiring him to make online posts regarding those alleged crimes.

Expressing gratitude towards his legal team and supporters, Hajipour refrained from mentioning the names of the judge and prosecutor to prevent any potential insults or threats, emphasizing the importance of humanity in discourse.

Hajipour's song "Baraye," translated as "For," resonated deeply with protestors, encapsulating their grievances and aspirations for freedom and women's rights. The protests, triggered by Amini's death, quickly evolved into broader calls for political change, leading to a severe government crackdown that resulted in numerous casualties and detentions.

Despite international recognition for his activism, including a special merit award presented by US First Lady Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards ceremony, Hajipour now faces imprisonment amidst a broader campaign targeting activists, journalists, and artists critical of the regime. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi is among those who have been detained.