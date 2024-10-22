Metal pioneer Paul Di'Anno, the original voice of Iron Maiden who helped launch the band to global fame, died at his home in Salisbury. His passing was confirmed Monday by both Iron Maiden and his record label, Conquest Music.

Despite facing severe health challenges in recent years, Di'Anno remained active in the music scene, performing over 100 shows since 2023 from his wheelchair.

As Iron Maiden's first lead vocalist, Di'Anno's raw, punk-influenced style defined the band's early sound on their self-titled debut album and "Killers" before Bruce Dickinson took over vocal duties in 1981.

Iron Maiden's tribute highlighted Di'Anno's crucial role in shaping their five-decade legacy. "His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered," the band stated.

Founding bassist Steve Harris shared a personal memory of their recent exchanges about West Ham football club. "At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could," Harris said.

While no cause of death was announced, Di'Anno had battled health issues in his final years. He continued performing until shortly before his death, maintaining his connection with fans worldwide.