Is Facebook down? Global outages reported including India, users fail to login
Social media giant Facebook suffered a widespread outage on Tuesday, leaving millions of users unable to access their accounts.
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Social media giant Facebook suffered a widespread outage on Tuesday, leaving millions of users unable to access their accounts.
Users across the globe reported issues with logging in and accessing their Facebook profiles, as well as other services owned by the company, including Instagram and WhatsApp partially.
This is a developing story.
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