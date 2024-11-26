ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) has urged the Indian government to take immediate action following the detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent ISKCON leader from Bangladesh. The religious group condemned the baseless allegations linking ISKCON to terrorism, calling the detention by Dhaka police unjustified.

ISKCON released a statement on social media, stating, "We have come across disturbing reports that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh, has been detained by the Dhaka police. It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world. We urge the Government of India to speak to the Government of Bangladesh and request the immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das."

The call for intervention was echoed by BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, who accused the Bangladeshi government of targeting the Hindu community. "Atrocities are happening on the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Das opposed the suppression, hence he was detained. No one knows where he is," Ghosh stated, adding that there is a wider attempt to suppress Hindus in the country.

Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, also condemned the arrest. He compared the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh to the historic persecution of Hindus in Pakistan. "This is absolutely wrong. People who stand up for Hindus are arrested like this. If the government does not intervene, atrocities against Hindus will continue," Das said.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, also known as Chandan Kumar Dhar, was arrested on November 25 at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by a team of detectives. According to The Daily Star, the arrest is connected to a sedition case filed in Chattogram. The case, filed on October 31, accuses 19 individuals, including Das, of disrespecting the national flag during a Hindu community rally in August.

ISKCON is now calling for diplomatic intervention to ensure the safety and release of its leader.