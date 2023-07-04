The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on July 4 has declared the Toshakhana case against former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chairman, Imran Khan, as "inadmissible." Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Amir Farooq, pronounced the judgment on May 4, bringing relief to Imran Khan.

The Toshakhana case was filed against Khan last year after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled that he had failed to declare the funds he received from selling gifts given by foreign dignitaries. Toshakhana refers to a treasure house where gifts received as an honor from foreign dignitaries are stored. It is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and holds precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments, states, and foreign dignitaries.

The cricketer-turned-politician faced allegations of purchasing an expensive Graff wristwatch, received during a visit to Saudi Arabia in 2018, from the Toshakhana. Additionally, several other gifts were sold in Dubai for a profit. According to records from the Election Commission of Pakistan, the gifts were bought from the Toshakhana for Rs 21.5 million, while their assessed value was approximately Rs 108 million.

During his time in government, Imran Khan had been reluctant to disclose details of the gifts presented to him since assuming office in 2018. He argued that revealing such information could jeopardize international relations, despite the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) ordering its disclosure.