In the fight against ISIS, the US military has announced the successful drone strike that killed ISIS leader Osama al-Muhajer in eastern Syria. The strike, which took place on July 7, was confirmed by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a statement released on July 9. CENTCOM Chief Michael Kurilla emphasized the commitment to defeating ISIS in the region, highlighting the continued threat posed by the extremist group.

CENTCOM's statement indicated that the operation resulted in the elimination of al-Muhajer, a key figure within ISIS. While asserting that no civilian casualties occurred during the operation, coalition forces are currently investigating reports of a civilian injury. The statement also revealed that the drones involved in the attack had encountered harassment from Russian warplanes earlier on the same day.

The incident further escalated tensions between the US and Russia, as it marked the second time in 24 hours that Russian military aircraft disrupted US drones engaged in anti-ISIS operations. Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich reported that Russian jets dropped parachute flares and flew dangerously close to the drones, jeopardizing the safety of all aircraft involved. Grynkewich urged Moscow to cease such reckless behavior, following a similar incident on Wednesday, where three Russian jets forced US drones to evade by dropping flares.

Video footage released by the US military showcased separate encounters between US Reaper drones and Russian planes on July 5 and July 6. Earlier this year, a diplomatic dispute emerged when the US accused Russian jets of downing a $30 million Reaper drone over the Black Sea, allegedly obstructing its flight path. Despite Moscow's denial of involvement in the drone crash, the US military video provided evidence of Russian planes maneuvering to impede the drone's operations.

The Assad administration in Syria, supported by Russia and Iran, considers Moscow a crucial ally in the ongoing conflict. President Bashar al-Assad has successfully reclaimed significant territory lost during the early stages of the Syrian crisis, which commenced in 2011 when his regime brutally suppressed pro-democracy demonstrations. However, the rebel-held Idlib region in northern Syria remains a stronghold of armed opposition against Assad's rule.

With approximately 1,000 troops stationed in Syria, the United States continues its global efforts to combat ISIS. While the extremist group was officially defeated in Syria in 2019, it still maintains hideouts in remote desert regions and periodically carries out attacks.