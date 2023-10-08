In the midst of an intensifying conflict between the Israeli military and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Nepal's Embassy in Israel has reported the tragic loss of around 10 Nepali students as a result of the ongoing hostilities.

The situation emerged on October 7 when it was revealed that at least 7 Nepali individuals had been injured, and 17 others were being held captive by Hamas in various parts of Israel. The grim revelation was made by Nepal's Ambassador to Israel, shedding light on the perilous predicament faced by these individuals in the midst of the conflict.

As the confrontation between the Israeli military and Hamas rages on, with clashes erupting in numerous regions of southern Israel, the situation remains highly volatile. The past 24 hours have witnessed a relentless and bloody standoff following the surprise attack launched by Hamas.

The northern regions of Israel experienced mortar shelling from Lebanon, where the Lebanese Islamist group Hezbollah targeted Israeli posts on Sunday. In response, the Israeli military swiftly retaliated with artillery strikes into Lebanon and a drone attack on a Hezbollah post near the border.

The toll of the ongoing conflict continues to rise, with approximately 500 lives lost in both Israel and Palestine since the commencement of the hostilities, which were triggered by an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday morning.

The armed wing of Hamas, known as the Qassam Brigades, has confirmed that its fighters remain actively engaged in fierce clashes across several areas within Israel.

According to the latest reports, over 600 individuals have lost their lives in Israel as a result of Hamas' attacks and the subsequent retaliatory military operation known as "Operation Iron Swords," led by the Israel Defense Forces. On the other side, Gaza has witnessed 370 casualties, bringing the total death toll to nearly 1,000 individuals affected by the escalating conflict.